India's Battle Against Household Air Pollution: A Call to Action

Household air pollution from biomass fuels stands as a pivotal issue in India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), notes Kalpana Balakrishnan of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health. Her insights came during the WHO conference in Cartagena, Colombia, emphasizing India's infrastructure to effectively address this environmental challenge.

Balakrishnan highlighted that a modest investment could markedly reduce ambient PM2.5 levels and residential exposures, especially in rural areas. With 41% of Indians still using biomass fuels, resulting in 340 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, the imperative for action is urgent.

Maria Neira, WHO Director, underscored the global health dangers posed by air pollution, attributing nearly seven million annual deaths to this risk. India could follow China's path in phasing out solid cooking fuels, a major step towards cleaner air and enhanced public health.

