Left Menu

India's Battle Against Household Air Pollution: A Call to Action

India's approach to addressing household air pollution, a significant contributor to PM2.5 levels and health risks, is highlighted at the WHO conference. Kalpana Balakrishnan advocates for investment in clean energy, echoing China's success. Despite financial allocations, challenges remain in effectively utilizing resources to combat air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cartagena | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:20 IST
India's Battle Against Household Air Pollution: A Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Household air pollution from biomass fuels stands as a pivotal issue in India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), notes Kalpana Balakrishnan of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health. Her insights came during the WHO conference in Cartagena, Colombia, emphasizing India's infrastructure to effectively address this environmental challenge.

Balakrishnan highlighted that a modest investment could markedly reduce ambient PM2.5 levels and residential exposures, especially in rural areas. With 41% of Indians still using biomass fuels, resulting in 340 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, the imperative for action is urgent.

Maria Neira, WHO Director, underscored the global health dangers posed by air pollution, attributing nearly seven million annual deaths to this risk. India could follow China's path in phasing out solid cooking fuels, a major step towards cleaner air and enhanced public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025