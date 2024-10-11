Left Menu

Doctors on Hunger Strike Demand Action in Kolkata

The West Bengal Junior Doctors continue their hunger strike, demanding justice and improved security at RG Kar Medical College after an alleged murder-rape. Despite Supreme Court intervention, their calls remain unmet as they pressure the government for a timely resolution and insist on regular updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:53 IST
President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr RV Asokan. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. RV Asokan, President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), visited the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, who are on a hunger strike in Kolkata over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder-rape incident. He expressed concern over their health and emphasized the need for government intervention, highlighting the doctors' focus on systemic issues.

The ongoing protest follows the discovery of a female trainee doctor found dead, sparking demands for better hospital security and the removal of the health secretary. Dr. Asokan expects the Chief Minister to address these concerns effectively to bring the doctors back to their duties.

The doctors, frustrated by the government's slow response, have penned a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant after 96 hours of protest went unnoticed. They demand regular updates on governmental actions regarding their security concerns, underscoring the urgency of a resolution and a comprehensive security audit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

