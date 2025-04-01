House Democrats Probe Health Secretary’s Bird Flu Strategy

The Democratic oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s handling of the federal response to the ongoing bird flu crisis. The committee's letter, made public on Tuesday, scrutinizes Kennedy's controversial stance against vaccinating poultry.

Kennedy, a known vaccine critic, has faced opposition from health experts regarding his suggestion to permit the virus to spread naturally within chicken populations. Experts argue that this strategy risks viral mutation, potentially amplifying human transmission and precipitating a pandemic. Since the outbreak's onset in 2022, bird flu has resulted in the deaths of nearly 170 million birds.

The inquiry seeks communications involving Kennedy's Department of Health, the CDC, and the USDA, aiming to understand the expert consultations conducted. Despite this, officials like USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins claim consensus on tactics, as the USDA announced a $100 million investment in vaccine research.

