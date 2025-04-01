Left Menu

House Democrats Probe Health Secretary’s Bird Flu Strategy

The Democratic members of the U.S. House oversight committee are investigating Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his approach to managing the federal response to bird flu. Kennedy’s refusal to support a bird flu vaccine and preference to let the virus spread has raised significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:53 IST
House Democrats Probe Health Secretary’s Bird Flu Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s handling of the federal response to the ongoing bird flu crisis. The committee's letter, made public on Tuesday, scrutinizes Kennedy's controversial stance against vaccinating poultry.

Kennedy, a known vaccine critic, has faced opposition from health experts regarding his suggestion to permit the virus to spread naturally within chicken populations. Experts argue that this strategy risks viral mutation, potentially amplifying human transmission and precipitating a pandemic. Since the outbreak's onset in 2022, bird flu has resulted in the deaths of nearly 170 million birds.

The inquiry seeks communications involving Kennedy's Department of Health, the CDC, and the USDA, aiming to understand the expert consultations conducted. Despite this, officials like USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins claim consensus on tactics, as the USDA announced a $100 million investment in vaccine research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025