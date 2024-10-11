R50 Billion Investment in N2 and N3 Infrastructure to Boost Economic Growth in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal is currently undergoing its largest road infrastructure upgrade in decades, with billions of rands being invested into the N2 and N3 road projects. This ambitious initiative aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance road safety, and boost economic growth by improving key transport corridors that are vital for freight and passenger movement. The project has already trained 1,000 young professionals, including civil engineers, quantity surveyors, chartered accountants, and artisans.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, speaking during a site inspection as part of Transport Month, highlighted the significance of the project. “We will cover 135 kilometers, with a total value of about R50 billion. Our focus is on easing congestion and improving safety on roads that carry 70% of South Africa’s land freight through the N2 and N3 corridor to the ports of Durban and Richards Bay,” Creecy stated.

The minister visited several key project sites, including the Key Ridge Project in Peacevale, the EB Cloete Interchange, and the N2 KwaMashu to Umdloti River Bridge. The upgrades, she said, demonstrate the government’s commitment to fast-tracking critical infrastructure projects that are essential for unlocking South Africa’s economic potential.

Major objectives of the project include widening the N3 to four or five lanes and increasing the number of lanes at interchanges. The upgrades will not only improve traffic flow but also enhance road safety by eliminating sharp descents and curves, significantly reducing travel time. "This will have an enormous impact on road safety and efficiency," Creecy explained.

The project is also providing significant support for Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) and young workers. Around 30% of the R8 billion spend is allocated to subcontractors, offering small construction companies the opportunity to gain experience and climb the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) rankings, enabling them to take on larger and more valuable contracts in the future.

Creecy also emphasized the importance of skills development. To date, 1,000 young people have been trained on the project, and the government is investing R340 million to provide 2,000 young people with technical training over time. This training initiative ensures that graduates from Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and universities can gain the hands-on experience needed to register as professionals in their respective fields.

“These projects provide invaluable opportunities for young South Africans to receive practical training, which in turn helps them progress in their careers and contributes to the country’s economic development,” Creecy concluded.