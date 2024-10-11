Left Menu

Farmers to Block Roads in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a state-wide road blockade in Punjab to protest delayed paddy procurement. Leaders blame both the Centre and state governments for the issue. The protest includes rice millers and agents, with further action to be discussed in an upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared a statewide road blockade in Punjab on Sunday, lasting from 12 pm to 3 pm, in response to what they allege is a delayed paddy procurement process.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal stated that both the central and state governments are at fault for the procurement delays, criticizing their lack of resolution efforts. "Both the Centre and Punjab governments are to blame; they are not ready to resolve the issue," Rajewal said.

Despite reluctance, the farmers' association has decided that blocking roads is necessary, with support from rice millers and commission agents. Another meeting with Beopar Mandals and labor unions is scheduled for Monday to plan further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

