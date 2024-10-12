Unity Through Rituals: Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Vijayadashami with Shastra Puja

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav carried out the traditional 'Shastra Puja' at his Bhopal residence, invoking blessings for the state's harmony and prosperity. Declaring the festival a time for cultural reflection, he extended warm greetings for Dussehra.

In his address, CM Yadav paid homage to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary, acknowledging her enduring impact on the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further dedicated this Dussehra to the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai, celebrating her contributions to equitable governance and unity.

State cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also participated in 'Shastra Puja' in Dhar district. He emphasized the symbolic power of the festival, advocating for peace through strength and wisdom, as inspired by the virtues of Lord Rama. Vijayadashami, marking the end of Navaratri, sets the stage for Diwali celebrations.

