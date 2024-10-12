Left Menu

Unity Through Rituals: Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Vijayadashami with Shastra Puja

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Shastra Puja' for Vijayadashami in Bhopal, expressing hopes for the people's well-being. The event honored Dussehra and commemorated Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia's birth anniversary. CM Yadav also dedicated this year's Dussehra to Devi Ahilyabai's legacy, emphasizing the blending of tradition and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:05 IST
Unity Through Rituals: Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Vijayadashami with Shastra Puja
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing Shastra Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav carried out the traditional 'Shastra Puja' at his Bhopal residence, invoking blessings for the state's harmony and prosperity. Declaring the festival a time for cultural reflection, he extended warm greetings for Dussehra.

In his address, CM Yadav paid homage to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary, acknowledging her enduring impact on the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further dedicated this Dussehra to the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai, celebrating her contributions to equitable governance and unity.

State cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also participated in 'Shastra Puja' in Dhar district. He emphasized the symbolic power of the festival, advocating for peace through strength and wisdom, as inspired by the virtues of Lord Rama. Vijayadashami, marking the end of Navaratri, sets the stage for Diwali celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024