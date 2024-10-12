Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Vijayadashami with Reverence and Tributes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami by performing the traditional 'Shastra Puja' at his Bhopal residence on Saturday. The ceremony served as a prayer for the prosperity and well-being of the state, while Yadav also extended Dussehra greetings to all.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, commemorating her birth anniversary and acknowledged her significant contributions to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also highlighted the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, dedicating the celebrations of Dussehra across the state to her legacy of good governance and the vision of 'Akhand Bharat'.

Similarly, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya carried out 'Shastra Puja' in Dhar district. In a social media post, he invoked the spirit of truth and courage symbolized by Vijayadashami and emphasized the importance of both strength and peace, encouraging inspiration from Lord Ram to achieve victory and success in life.

(With inputs from agencies.)