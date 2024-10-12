Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Vijayadashami with Reverence and Tributes
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Shastra Puja' on Vijayadashami in Bhopal, honoring the state's well-being and Sanatana culture. He paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Devi Ahilyabai. State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya echoed these sentiments in Dhar, emphasizing peace and inspiration from Lord Ram.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami by performing the traditional 'Shastra Puja' at his Bhopal residence on Saturday. The ceremony served as a prayer for the prosperity and well-being of the state, while Yadav also extended Dussehra greetings to all.
The Chief Minister paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, commemorating her birth anniversary and acknowledged her significant contributions to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also highlighted the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, dedicating the celebrations of Dussehra across the state to her legacy of good governance and the vision of 'Akhand Bharat'.
Similarly, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya carried out 'Shastra Puja' in Dhar district. In a social media post, he invoked the spirit of truth and courage symbolized by Vijayadashami and emphasized the importance of both strength and peace, encouraging inspiration from Lord Ram to achieve victory and success in life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Harmony at Kullu's International Dussehra Festival
Maratha Quota Activist Prepares for Grand Dussehra Rally
Dussehra Celebrations Ignite Spirits Across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh
Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.
Vindu Dara Singh's Stellar Performance Shines at Dussehra Celebrations