Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Vijayadashami with Reverence and Tributes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Shastra Puja' on Vijayadashami in Bhopal, honoring the state's well-being and Sanatana culture. He paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and Devi Ahilyabai. State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya echoed these sentiments in Dhar, emphasizing peace and inspiration from Lord Ram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Vijayadashami with Reverence and Tributes
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performing Shastra Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami by performing the traditional 'Shastra Puja' at his Bhopal residence on Saturday. The ceremony served as a prayer for the prosperity and well-being of the state, while Yadav also extended Dussehra greetings to all.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, commemorating her birth anniversary and acknowledged her significant contributions to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also highlighted the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, dedicating the celebrations of Dussehra across the state to her legacy of good governance and the vision of 'Akhand Bharat'.

Similarly, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya carried out 'Shastra Puja' in Dhar district. In a social media post, he invoked the spirit of truth and courage symbolized by Vijayadashami and emphasized the importance of both strength and peace, encouraging inspiration from Lord Ram to achieve victory and success in life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024