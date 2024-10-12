Goa Celebrates Dusshera with Traditional 'Ayudh Pooja'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant marked Dusshera by performing the traditional 'Ayudh Pooja,' conveying festive greetings to all. Speaking with ANI, Sawant expressed his heartfelt wishes, noting the grand celebrations in Goa, where the 'Shashtra Pujan' ritual is observed by locals worshiping their weapons.

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a 'Shastra Puja' at Sukana Cantonment on Vijaya Dashami, celebrating with military personnel. Visuals captured Singh applying a ceremonial tilak on the foreheads of soldiers, symbolizing national respect and cultural traditions.

Singh extended warm wishes on Vijaya Dashmi, emphasizing the significance of weapon worship in India, reflecting a deep-rooted cultural respect for one's work tools. He highlighted the day as a symbol of victory and humanity, drawing parallels between the qualities of Indian soldiers and Lord Ram, with historical references to Indian culture only retaliating when provoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)