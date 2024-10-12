Goa Celebrates Dusshera with Traditional 'Ayudh Pooja'
Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrate Dusshera and Vijaya Dashami with traditional rituals. Sawant performed 'Ayudh Pooja,' while Singh engaged in 'Shastra Puja' at Sukana Cantonment, highlighting cultural respect for weapons and tools in India, and extending greetings to the nation.
- Country:
- India
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant marked Dusshera by performing the traditional 'Ayudh Pooja,' conveying festive greetings to all. Speaking with ANI, Sawant expressed his heartfelt wishes, noting the grand celebrations in Goa, where the 'Shashtra Pujan' ritual is observed by locals worshiping their weapons.
Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a 'Shastra Puja' at Sukana Cantonment on Vijaya Dashami, celebrating with military personnel. Visuals captured Singh applying a ceremonial tilak on the foreheads of soldiers, symbolizing national respect and cultural traditions.
Singh extended warm wishes on Vijaya Dashmi, emphasizing the significance of weapon worship in India, reflecting a deep-rooted cultural respect for one's work tools. He highlighted the day as a symbol of victory and humanity, drawing parallels between the qualities of Indian soldiers and Lord Ram, with historical references to Indian culture only retaliating when provoked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Aid to Neighbour with Conditions
Vijayadashami Shastra Puja: A Call for Armed Cultural Tradition in Madhya Pradesh
Celebrating Amidst Challenges: Nepal's Vijaya Dashami Festival
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Boosts Uttarakhand Connectivity with New BRO Projects
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat performs Shastra Puja on occasion of RSS Vijayadashami Utsav at Nagpur.