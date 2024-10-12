Empowering Women: The Role of SHGs in Gujarat's Progress

Gujarat's self-help groups (SHGs) are pivotal in empowering women, catalyzing economic and social progress in the state. With robust government backing, initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Utkarsh Yojana have bolstered SHGs, providing essential financial, training, and market linkages.

Embodying this empowerment, Neelam Tadvi, a radio jockey from a tribal community, rides her bike daily, proclaiming stories of change through 'Radio Unity'. Her narratives highlight the cultural heritage of Narmada district, home to the iconic Statue of Unity, showcasing how local women are becoming catalysts of transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to establish community radio in this region materialized on Independence Day, 2021, aiming to enhance tribal participation. Neelam articulated her gratitude, crediting the PM for numerous schemes facilitating women's empowerment, including free stalls, financial aids, and vital support from initiatives like Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi.

With over 24 lakh women engaged in SHGs, the government offers critical support like loans and subsidies. Women are transitioning to entrepreneurship, driven by policies like MA Card and Vidhva Pension Yojana, bolstering economic independence. During Vikas Saptah, stories like these underscore Gujarat's inclusive vision, with a commitment to nurturing a prosperous future under PM Modi's 23-year leadership legacy.

