Pune's Traffic Solution: New Police Appointments and Tech Integrations

Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis, unveils new police appointments to enhance Pune's traffic management. An Additional Police Commissioner and two DCPs will oversee the traffic department. Integration of AI and CCTV will support improved traffic and law enforcement. Plans include seven new police stations and a substantial CCTV network expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:19 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to manage Pune's escalating traffic congestion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced crucial administrative reinforcements. An Additional Police Commissioner and two Deputy Commissioners of Police will take charge of the city's traffic operations, aiming to improve the current situation headed by a DCP rank officer.

Fadnavis made these announcements during an event by the state home department, which included the inauguration and Bhumipujan of infrastructure projects for the police in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Thane Palghar. Seven new police stations are in the pipeline, including Ambegaon, Nanded City, Baner, Kharadi, Wagholi, Kalepadal, and Fursungi, alongside the creation of 816 new posts for Pune City Police.

At the event, the Deputy CM highlighted the integration of Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) with police CCTVs, aided by a recent contract with Google to utilize AI for enhanced policing. New technologies, including drones, will be deployed for better traffic management, alongside a significant expansion of CCTV infrastructure to bolster surveillance and law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

