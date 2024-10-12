Left Menu

Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings on Vijayadashami

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy expressed their best wishes on Vijayadashami, emphasizing the festival's significance as a symbol of truth's victory over falsehood. Both leaders encouraged peaceful celebrations, highlighting the cultural and spiritual essence of the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:28 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended hearty greetings to the public on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, celebrated as Vijay Parv. In his message on X, Kumar highlighted the festival's significance as a symbol of truth's victory over untruth and emphasized the importance of celebrating with harmony and joy.

In a parallel message, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy conveyed his wishes to the people of Bihar and the entire nation. Rudy, who participated in the 'Gruh Pravesh' program of the Deputy Chief Minister, expressed hopes for Bihar's future progress.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a major Hindu festival marking the end of Navaratri. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin, falling in September or October. The festival, known for Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, also marks the start of Diwali preparations, celebrated twenty days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

