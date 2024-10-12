Central Railways Introduces 24 Extra Festival Trains Amid Festive Rush

In a bid to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger numbers during upcoming festivals, Central Railways announced the commencement of 24 additional festival special trains connecting Panvel and Nanded. This initiative comes amidst the celebrations of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, responding to increased demand.

According to an official press release, the bi-weekly Train 07626 will depart from Panvel at 2:30 PM every Tuesday and Thursday between October 22 and November 28, arriving at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 AM the following day. Similarly, Train 07625 will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 PM every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27, reaching Panvel the next day at 1:25 PM.

These trains will make stops at several key stations, including Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, and others, with a composition of 13 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, a Generator Car, and a Pantry Car. Reservations begin October 14 through computerized reservation centers and the IRCTC website.

