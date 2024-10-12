Left Menu

Central Railways Introduces 24 Extra Festival Trains Amid Festive Rush

Central Railways will operate 24 additional festival special trains between Panvel and Nanded from October 21 to November 28 to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja festivals. Booking for these trains opens on October 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger numbers during upcoming festivals, Central Railways announced the commencement of 24 additional festival special trains connecting Panvel and Nanded. This initiative comes amidst the celebrations of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, responding to increased demand.

According to an official press release, the bi-weekly Train 07626 will depart from Panvel at 2:30 PM every Tuesday and Thursday between October 22 and November 28, arriving at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 AM the following day. Similarly, Train 07625 will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 PM every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27, reaching Panvel the next day at 1:25 PM.

These trains will make stops at several key stations, including Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, and others, with a composition of 13 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, a Generator Car, and a Pantry Car. Reservations begin October 14 through computerized reservation centers and the IRCTC website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

