Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Madrasas Against BJP's Proposed Funding Cuts

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended stopping state funding for Madrasas, prompting criticism from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who accused the BJP of altering constitutional systems and inciting social divisions. Yadav believes the BJP's tactics are divisive and will not endure, as many now recognize their discriminatory politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:56 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has vociferously criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) recommendation to halt state funding for Madrasas. Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to revise constitutional systems for political gain.

Yadav expressed his belief that the BJP thrives on sowing discord among different castes and religions, aiming to leverage divisive tactics for political dominance. He asserted that such strategies are unsustainable, as the Indian populace, alongside intellectuals, increasingly sees through the discriminatory practices of the ruling party.

This political exchange follows NCPCR's detailed report titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights,' which questions the educational role of Madrasas. The Commission called for the end of state support for these institutions, highlighting inconsistencies with the Right to Education Act, 2009. The implications of these recommendations await further judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

