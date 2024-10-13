Left Menu

Murder of NCP Leader Baba Siddique Sparks Concerns Over Maharashtra's Security

Political leaders voice concerns over the deteriorating law and order in Maharashtra after the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The incident has prompted an investigation and reactions from various political figures, highlighting the need for strict monitoring of such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:40 IST
CPI leader Annie Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A shocking murder has stirred political circles in Maharashtra as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead, prompting outcry over the state's deteriorating security situation.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja has voiced concerns, stating, "It shows the worsening law and order situation which is prevailing in Maharashtra." BRS leader Mahmood Ali condemned the attack, urging strict monitoring of those responsible for such crimes.

The impact of Siddique's death is profoundly felt, with Congress Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai mourning the loss of a "source of inspiration for society and a good social worker." Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced state honors for Siddique, who served as a minister and was MHADA chairman. The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a thorough investigation, amid theories that a gangster aimed to extend his influence in Mumbai by eliminating Siddique. Delhi Police are also involved, sending a special team to aid in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

