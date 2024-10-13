Mumbai Police Nab Two in High-Profile NCP Leader Murder

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals linked to the Friday slaying of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap of Uttar Pradesh, had been shadowing Siddique in Mumbai ahead of the fatal event.

The mothers of both accused, expressing shock, claimed ignorance of their sons' whereabouts or activities. Gurmail Singh's mother revealed her son was believed to be working in a scrapyard in Pune, unaware of his stint in Mumbai. She last saw him around the Holi festival, after which communications halted.

Dharamraj Kashyap's mother echoed similar sentiments, stating her son left for Pune two months ago, maintaining minimal contact since. The Mumbai Crime Branch has since registered charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other legal frameworks at Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

