Mumbai Police Nab Two in High-Profile NCP Leader Murder

Mumbai Police have apprehended Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused were surveilling Siddique in Mumbai. Both families claim unawareness of their sons' activities. A case has been filed under multiple legal sections including the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:21 IST
Police teams bring accused to Esplanade Court (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals linked to the Friday slaying of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap of Uttar Pradesh, had been shadowing Siddique in Mumbai ahead of the fatal event.

The mothers of both accused, expressing shock, claimed ignorance of their sons' whereabouts or activities. Gurmail Singh's mother revealed her son was believed to be working in a scrapyard in Pune, unaware of his stint in Mumbai. She last saw him around the Holi festival, after which communications halted.

Dharamraj Kashyap's mother echoed similar sentiments, stating her son left for Pune two months ago, maintaining minimal contact since. The Mumbai Crime Branch has since registered charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other legal frameworks at Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

