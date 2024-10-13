Political Turmoil in Maharashtra Follows Baba Siddique's Tragic Demise

Mumbai police have brought two suspects, Gurmail Singh and Dharmraj Singh Kashyap, before the Esplanade Court in connection with the shooting of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police have requested 14 days of custody for a thorough investigation, and have confiscated 28 live cartridges found in the possession of the accused.

Baba Siddique was fatally shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. The incident has spurred significant political unrest in Maharashtra. Authorities have detained Singh, from Haryana, and Kashyap, from Uttar Pradesh, while two additional suspects remain at large, adding to the unfolding drama.

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed doubts over governmental operations, questioning the credibility of the recent arrests related to Siddique's murder. Siddique's sudden death has caused deep sorrow in his native village in Bihar. His contributions to charitable institutions were remembered fondly amid growing concerns over Maharashtra's law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)