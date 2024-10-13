Left Menu

BSF and Punjab Police Recover Chinese Drone in Tarn Taran

In a collaborative effort, BSF and Punjab Police successfully recovered a made-in-China drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic was found during a joint search operation, highlighting the ongoing issue of drones across the border.

Drone recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant security operation, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, in partnership with Punjab Police, have recovered a drone of Chinese origin in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The operation was conducted following reliable intelligence regarding drone activities in the border region, as reported by BSF in a press release issued on Sunday.

The drone, identified as a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, was tracked down to a harvested field near the village of Wan. The joint effort underscores the effective coordination between BSF and local law enforcement in intercepting unauthorized aerial incursions from neighboring territories.

This recovery comes shortly after BSF's discovery on Thursday of 13 kilograms of suspected heroin concealed in a cross-border pipeline in the same district. BSF's vigilant operations, often in conjunction with Tarn Taran Police, also led to the recovery of an improvised Pakistani drone, further highlighting security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

