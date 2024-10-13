Left Menu

NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Tragic Demise and Detention of Suspects

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique of the NCP was fatally shot and later died in hospital. A state funeral was held, and suspects Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap are being held in custody. Investigations are ongoing, with court proceedings in Mumbai addressing further inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:50 IST
NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Tragic Demise and Detention of Suspects
Mortal remains of Baba Siddique being taken from his residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The mortal remains of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, were transported from his Bandra residence for a state funeral procession on Sunday. The final rites took place at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai, honoring Siddique with full state honors.

The leader sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency care, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. Dr. Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Siddique was admitted at around 9:30 PM, showing no vital signs upon arrival, leading to his swift transfer to the ICU.

In a related development, Mumbai's Esplanade court placed Gurmail Singh, accused in the Siddique shooting, under the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until October 21. Police have apprehended Singh, a Haryana native, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, with further court actions anticipated.

