Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Boosting Soybean Yield for Self-Sufficiency in Edible Oils

In a bid to make India self-sufficient in edible oil production, Union minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of increasing the per-acre yield of soybeans. Speaking at the 7th International Soy Conclave in Indore, Gadkari noted that enhanced soybean cultivation is essential to reduce the nation's reliance on palm oil imports mainly sourced from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Gadkari emphasized, "There is a significant need to boost the per-acre productivity of soybeans. Achieving this would be a crucial step towards making India 'aatmanirbhar' in the edible oil sector. It's not just about yield, but also reducing cultivation costs."

The government, through the National Edible Oil Mission, is undertaking multiple initiatives to improve soybean production, which includes developing better seed varieties. More than 800 delegates are participating in the two-day conclave hosted by SOPA, showing a unified government-industry effort towards this goal of self-sufficiency.

