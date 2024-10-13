Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Tulail Market, Bandipora

A major fire engulfed Tulail market in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday night. Fire officials dispatched tenders to combat the blaze, which sent thick smoke into the air. The cause remains unknown as efforts to extinguish the fire continue, with further details awaited.

Fire breaks out Tulail Market in Bandipora district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A significant fire erupted in the Tulail market located in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, late on Sunday night, according to fire officials. Visuals from the scene depicted enormous flames and dense black smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire department teams hurried to the location with tenders, initiating efforts to control the blaze. As of now, the cause of this massive fire is still undetermined, officials noted.

The situation is developing, and more information is expected as authorities continue to battle the flames and investigate the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

