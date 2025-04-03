Inferno Erupts in Alipur: Fire Tenders Rushed to Scene
A fire erupted in a godown in Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening, prompting the response of nine fire tenders. The blaze began at 5.30 pm, and although it required additional firefighting resources, no casualties have been reported. The firefighting operation is ongoing.
A blaze ignited in a godown in the Alipur area of outer North Delhi on Thursday evening, leading authorities to deploy nine fire tenders to the site, a Delhi Fire Service officer confirmed. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The fire was first reported at 5.30 pm, initially prompting the response of seven fire tenders. However, given the fire's intensity, two more were necessitated.
This firefighting operation remains active, according to the officer.
