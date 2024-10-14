Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Global Currency Volatility and Disappointing Chinese Stimulus

The dollar extended its gains due to Japan's holiday, overshadowing China's unsatisfactory stimulus announcements. The yuan fell, correlating with China's aggressive fiscal measures. Currency markets, including the euro and yen, experienced minimal movement while traders look towards upcoming U.S. economic indicators and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Updated: 14-10-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 06:36 IST
The dollar began the week strong, buoyed by reduced liquidity from a holiday in Japan, even as markets digested lackluster Chinese stimulus efforts. The euro dropped 0.13% to $1.0922, and the pound fell by nearly 0.2% against the dollar, highlighting the currency's upward trajectory.

China's weekend announcement of increased government debt issuance focused market attention. Despite headlines, details regarding the scale of the stimulus were absent, leaving some traders disillusioned. Richard Franulovich from Westpac noted that without further specifics, the Australian dollar might only see a marginal lift in its equilibrium value.

Globally, currency movements were restrained last week with the yen and euro down 0.3%, sterling dropping 0.4%, and the dollar index edging up by 0.4%. Eyes now turn to U.S. retail sales data and jobless claims later this week, alongside Federal Reserve comments, as potential market movers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

