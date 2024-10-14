Air India Flight Diverted to Delhi After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight en route from Mumbai to New York was unexpectedly diverted to Delhi on Monday following a bomb threat. The alert was raised after a message was received on X, previously known as Twitter, indicating a potential threat to the aircraft.

Upon receiving the information, the message was relayed to security agencies in Delhi, who promptly decided to reroute the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport. Authorities at IGI have asserted that comprehensive safety protocols are being meticulously followed, with all agencies remaining on high alert.

A senior officer from Delhi Police has urged the public to exercise caution and avoid disseminating unverified details, promising further updates in due course. Air India's spokesperson confirmed the diversion as a compliance measure with governmental security committee directives, stating that all passengers are now safely accommodated at the Delhi airport terminal. The airline underscores its unwavering commitment to passenger security amid rising bomb threats targeting airports, nearly all of which have turned out to be false alarms.

