Air India Flight Diverted to Delhi After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was redirected to Delhi due to a bomb threat received via X. Security procedures are in progress at IGI Airport to ensure safety. Similar threats have been reported at various Indian airports recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:15 IST
Air India Flight Diverted to Delhi After Bomb Threat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An Air India flight en route from Mumbai to New York was unexpectedly diverted to Delhi on Monday following a bomb threat. The alert was raised after a message was received on X, previously known as Twitter, indicating a potential threat to the aircraft.

Upon receiving the information, the message was relayed to security agencies in Delhi, who promptly decided to reroute the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport. Authorities at IGI have asserted that comprehensive safety protocols are being meticulously followed, with all agencies remaining on high alert.

A senior officer from Delhi Police has urged the public to exercise caution and avoid disseminating unverified details, promising further updates in due course. Air India's spokesperson confirmed the diversion as a compliance measure with governmental security committee directives, stating that all passengers are now safely accommodated at the Delhi airport terminal. The airline underscores its unwavering commitment to passenger security amid rising bomb threats targeting airports, nearly all of which have turned out to be false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

