Smart Policing at IGI Airport: Inauguration of High-Tech Police Booth
A state-of-the-art smart police booth has been inaugurated at Delhi's IGI Airport to enhance security and offer digital citizen services. The facility integrates real-time flight data, e-FIR filing, and live surveillance to improve traveller experience and is part of the broader Digital India initiative.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport now hosts a cutting-edge smart police booth, designed to boost security and streamline policing using advanced technology. Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the booth facilitates real-time flight tracking, e-FIR filing, and emergency assistance.
Developed in collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), this initiative signifies a step towards digital policing under the broader Digital India vision. Manned round-the-clock, the booth enables direct complaints and queries, minimizing the need for passengers to visit a police station.
The initiative was lauded for integrating digital services with law enforcement, providing a model for future infrastructure upgrades. The booth serves as a testament to Delhi Police's commitment to leveraging technology for improved public safety and faster grievance redressal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
