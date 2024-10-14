Left Menu

Massive Cocaine Bust: Delhi and Gujarat Police Seize Rs 13,000 Crore Worth of Drugs

In a joint operation, Delhi Police and Gujarat Police arrested five individuals and seized 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, valued at Rs 13,000 crore. The crackdown was part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The drugs were linked to Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Gujarat.

Cocaine was recovered during a search in Avkar Drugs Limited Company (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in collaboration with Gujarat Police, arrested five individuals on Monday in connection with a major cocaine drug bust. The breakthrough followed a joint operation on Sunday, during which law enforcement officers seized a staggering 518 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 5,000 crore. This aggressive action aligns with the government's Zero Tolerance policy towards drugs and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

Detailed searches at Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, revealed substantial amounts of cocaine, bringing to light the crucial need for heightened vigilance in the fight against narcotics. Earlier, on October 1, a raid by Delhi Police at Tushar Goyal's warehouse in Mahipalpur unveiled and confiscated a massive consignment of 562 kilograms of cocaine along with 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. Subsequent investigations led to an additional recovery of 208 kilograms of cocaine from a Ramesh Nagar shop in Delhi on October 10.

The cumulative recovery in this case now stands at a shocking total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana from Thailand, with a street value of Rs 13,000 crore. Delhi Police uncovered that the drugs were sourced from Pharma Solution Services and linked back to Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Enforcement, at the Delhi Zonal Office, conducted extensive searches across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, aiming to dismantle the networks involved in the trafficking of these narcotic substances. Concerns over international links surfaced after the arrest of a suspect from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly transported this consignment, revealing ties to a UK citizen now notorious for absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

