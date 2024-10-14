Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Announces 2025 Board Exam Schedule for Classes 10, 11, and 12

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the 2025 board exam dates for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Class 12 exams begin March 3, followed by Class 10 on March 28, and Class 11 on April 5. Previous year's pass percentages were notably high across all classes.

Tamil Nadu Announces 2025 Board Exam Schedule for Classes 10, 11, and 12
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has revealed the 2025 examination schedule for Classes 10, 11, and 12. According to the minister, Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 3 to March 25. Prior to that, practical exams for Class 12 are slated for February 2 to 14.

Meanwhile, exams for Class 11 are scheduled from April 5 to April 27, with practical exams occurring from February 15 to 21. Students in Class 10 will sit their exams from March 28 to April 15, with practicals scheduled for February 22 to 28.

The academic year 2023-24 saw 8,94,264 students take the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams, resulting in a commendable 91.55 percent pass rate. Female candidates stood out with a 94.55 percent pass rate, while male candidates achieved an 88.58 percent rate. For Classes 11 and 12, the pass percentages were 91.16 percent and approximately 93 percent, respectively.

Latest News

