Bomb Scare on Mumbai-Howrah Train: Averted Threat Keeps Authorities on Alert

A bomb threat targeting the Mumbai-Howrah Mail was reported on Monday, prompting a search at Jalgaon station. No explosives were found, and the train resumed its journey. Authorities continue to investigate the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a bomb threat targeting the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train, specifically mentioning a timer bomb, was received. The alert came through the control room around 4:00 AM, according to the Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer.

In response, the train, designated as 12809, was halted at the Jalgaon station for a thorough search, resulting in no discovery of any suspicious object. Once cleared, the train continued its journey to its intended destination.

Authorities maintain heightened vigilance, carrying out ongoing search operations on the train while an in-depth investigation into the received threat proceeds. The incident underscores the critical nature of railway security measures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

