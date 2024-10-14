China Stimulates Markets Amid Economic Growth Efforts

China's stock markets experienced a boost on Monday, driven by stimulus promises that lifted property shares. The Shanghai Composite closed 2.1% higher, while the blue-chip CSI300 rose 1.9%, adding over $230 billion in market value across mainland stocks.

Despite a turbulent ride, marked by a drop of 0.8% in the Hang Seng, recent financial market activity suggests confidence in the government's intentions to stimulate the economy. This follows a series of recent rate cuts and governmental announcements, fueling optimism for a sizeable economic rescue effort.

Finance Minister Lan Foan conveyed plans to raise government debt to spur growth, keeping investors hopeful. With growth strategies a priority, Goldman Sachs predicts an increase in GDP growth forecasts, signaling a shift toward stable economic growth amidst ongoing policy announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)