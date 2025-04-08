Brigade Enterprises Ventures into Mysuru's Real Estate Boom

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a premier real estate developer in India, is set to embark on a significant housing project in Mysuru, Karnataka. This project, sprawling across 10 acres, promises a revenue potential of Rs 225 crore, marking a substantial investment in the region.

A regulatory filing recently disclosed that the company has entered a Joint Development Agreement to develop 10 acres and 37 guntas of prime Mysuru land. However, the identity of the landowner involved in this agreement remains undisclosed.

The development, with a gross development value of about Rs 225 crore, will comprise 0.37 million square feet of residential plots and apartments. According to Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, the enhanced connectivity through the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway significantly boosts Mysuru's real estate allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)