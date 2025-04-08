Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises Ventures into Mysuru's Real Estate Boom

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has announced a 10-acre housing project in Mysuru, Karnataka, with a potential revenue of Rs 225 crore. This development, part of a Joint Development Agreement, will include plots and apartments. The expressway connection is driving real estate interest in Mysuru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:55 IST
Brigade Enterprises Ventures into Mysuru's Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a premier real estate developer in India, is set to embark on a significant housing project in Mysuru, Karnataka. This project, sprawling across 10 acres, promises a revenue potential of Rs 225 crore, marking a substantial investment in the region.

A regulatory filing recently disclosed that the company has entered a Joint Development Agreement to develop 10 acres and 37 guntas of prime Mysuru land. However, the identity of the landowner involved in this agreement remains undisclosed.

The development, with a gross development value of about Rs 225 crore, will comprise 0.37 million square feet of residential plots and apartments. According to Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, the enhanced connectivity through the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway significantly boosts Mysuru's real estate allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025