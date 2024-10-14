Australian Families Battle Rising Food Insecurity

Across Australia, nearly a million households grapple with food insecurity as they navigate rising costs of living. According to a report by Foodbank Australia, families earning less than A$30,000 annually, particularly single-parent households, are most affected. The report indicates that the problem has worsened, a 5% increase from last year.

Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey emphasized the dire effects of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, stating that low-income households, who were already vulnerable, are now facing acute shortages and making difficult choices. She warned that these families are reaching breaking points.

The escalating cost of housing, power, and groceries, despite a slight decline in inflation to 2.7%, continues to strain household resources. An increase in migration has exacerbated rental market pressure, compelling families to seek assistance from food relief charities more frequently as informal support networks dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)