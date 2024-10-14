Left Menu

Australian Families Battle Rising Food Insecurity

Nearly a million Australian households face severe food insecurity, with parents skipping meals to spare their children from hunger. A Foodbank Australia report highlights that more than 870,000 households, especially single-parent families, are severely impacted due to a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by inflation and housing pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:35 IST
Australian Families Battle Rising Food Insecurity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Across Australia, nearly a million households grapple with food insecurity as they navigate rising costs of living. According to a report by Foodbank Australia, families earning less than A$30,000 annually, particularly single-parent households, are most affected. The report indicates that the problem has worsened, a 5% increase from last year.

Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey emphasized the dire effects of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, stating that low-income households, who were already vulnerable, are now facing acute shortages and making difficult choices. She warned that these families are reaching breaking points.

The escalating cost of housing, power, and groceries, despite a slight decline in inflation to 2.7%, continues to strain household resources. An increase in migration has exacerbated rental market pressure, compelling families to seek assistance from food relief charities more frequently as informal support networks dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024