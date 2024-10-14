Left Menu

Former Eskom Safety Risk Officer Convicted of Fraud and Corruption in Contract Scandal

Magagula pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two of fraud in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

14-10-2024
Former Eskom Safety Risk Officer Convicted of Fraud and Corruption in Contract Scandal
The NPA confirmed that Magagula’s actions breached Section 17(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, leading to her conviction based on her admissions of guilt. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Thandi Ruth Magagula Pleads Guilty to Fraudulent Contract Awards, Faces Sentencing

Former Eskom Safety Risk Officer, Thandi Ruth Magagula, has been convicted of fraud and corruption linked to the fraudulent awarding of contracts at the state-owned power utility. Magagula pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two of fraud in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from contracts worth over R58,000 awarded to Mantoza Engineering Projects CC between April 2015 and 2016. At the time, Magagula was employed by Eskom while also serving as a director of Mantoza Engineering. She failed to disclose her financial interests in the company to Eskom’s management, violating both public sector laws and Eskom's conflict of interest policies.

The NPA confirmed that Magagula’s actions breached Section 17(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, leading to her conviction based on her admissions of guilt.

The matter has been postponed to 24 October for sentencing, where Magagula could face significant penalties for her role in corrupt practices.

The NPA hailed the conviction as an important victory in the fight against corruption within vital public institutions like Eskom, which have been marred by scandals in recent years. "This conviction reinforces our commitment to holding individuals accountable and maintaining the integrity of public service," the NPA said.

This conviction comes in the wake of another high-profile Eskom-related case, where six directors of engineering firms were recently arrested for alleged fronting and tender fraud amounting to R400 million at Eskom and Sasol. The Cabinet welcomed these arrests as part of a broader effort to root out corruption within key public enterprises.

 
 

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

