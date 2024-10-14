Left Menu

BRICS Nations Pivot from Western Financial Systems

Most finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the BRICS group were absent from a key Moscow meeting, sending junior officials instead. The meeting aimed to develop a Western alternative financial system. Only junior officials from Egypt, UAE, and others participated following claims of Western pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:54 IST
BRICS Nations Pivot from Western Financial Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit, most finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the group abstained from a crucial meeting in Moscow, opting to send their deputies instead. Official documents indicate that while finance ministers from Egypt and UAE, along with Iran's central bank head, attended, representatives from China, India, and South Africa notably did not.

The absence follows accusations from a Kremlin aide, alleging Western pressure on countries to avoid the BRICS summit. Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS has expanded to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Russia is keen to develop an alternative financial system, given its isolation from Western markets due to sanctions.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov emphasized initiatives such as the BRICS Bridge international payment system, alongside propositions for a clearing center, a rating agency, and other financial structures. The summit, scheduled for Oct. 22-24 in Kazan, Russia, will see most BRICS leaders in attendance, barring Saudi Arabia's leader, whose foreign minister will represent the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024