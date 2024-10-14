Farmers and Arhtiyas Unite Against Delayed Paddy Procurement

In Punjab, farmers along with arhtiyas and rice millers have announced a protest outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 18. The protest, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), aims to address the 'tardy' paddy procurement process and the resulting economic impact on farmers, as stated by SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

The SKM, arhtiyas, and rice millers convened to discuss this issue, expressing their dissatisfaction with the procurement process that was supposed to start on October 1. They blame both the AAP-led state government and the central government for the ongoing delays that have forced farmers to cope with significant losses and hardships.

The protest will see participation from around 1,000 farmers, arhtiyas, and rice millers, with plans to gherao and show black flags to AAP MLAs and ministers. Demands also include increased commission for arhtiyas and solutions for storage space issues raised by rice millers.

(With inputs from agencies.)