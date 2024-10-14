Left Menu

Farmers and Arhtiyas Unite Against Delayed Paddy Procurement

Farmers, arhtiyas, and rice millers in Punjab plan to protest outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 18 due to delayed paddy procurement. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha accuses the AAP and central government of causing losses, with the protest also addressing rice millers' space and yield concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:02 IST
Farmers and Arhtiyas Unite Against Delayed Paddy Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, farmers along with arhtiyas and rice millers have announced a protest outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 18. The protest, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), aims to address the 'tardy' paddy procurement process and the resulting economic impact on farmers, as stated by SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

The SKM, arhtiyas, and rice millers convened to discuss this issue, expressing their dissatisfaction with the procurement process that was supposed to start on October 1. They blame both the AAP-led state government and the central government for the ongoing delays that have forced farmers to cope with significant losses and hardships.

The protest will see participation from around 1,000 farmers, arhtiyas, and rice millers, with plans to gherao and show black flags to AAP MLAs and ministers. Demands also include increased commission for arhtiyas and solutions for storage space issues raised by rice millers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024