CM Siddaramaiah Praises MLA Tukaram's Development Initiatives in Sandur

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at a public meeting in Sandur, lauded MLA E. Tukaram for significantly contributing to the region's development by securing Rs 1,200 crore in funds and building 12,000 houses. Declaring Tukaram synonymous with progress, Siddaramaiah emphasized the MLA's pivotal role in shaping Sandur's future.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for numerous projects, dedicating completed projects worth over Rs 400 crore to Sandur's residents. He credited Minister Santosh Lad alongside Tukaram for their impactful development initiatives, noting the substantial changes attributable to their efforts.

Siddaramaiah called for public backing in the forthcoming by-election, urging voters to counter what he described as BJP's smear campaigns against him. Stressing Tukaram's commitment to the Congress party, he encouraged the electorate to support the party's candidate, highlighting the government's fulfillment of five key promises at a cost of Rs 56,000 crore.

The CM rebuffed BJP's claims of the state's financial inadequacies, pointing to Tukaram's success in securing substantial funds for development. He lamented the lack of financial support from the central government, despite Karnataka being a top contributor in taxes.

Criticizing BJP leaders, including Vijayendra, for their failure to hold the Modi government accountable, Siddaramaiah called it a betrayal of the people of Karnataka. He asserted the need for Karnataka to receive its fair share from central revenues.

