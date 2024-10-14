Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP Over Bahraich Violence Ahead of UP By-Elections

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, linking the party's tactics to the recent communal violence in Bahraich and the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections.

Yadav highlighted the unrest during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol, suggesting the violence was not coincidental but a strategic ploy by the BJP to create a divisive atmosphere amid electoral competition. 'The public knows this is their old strategy,' he commented on social media platform X, urging the government to implement substantial law enforcement measures.

In a robust critique, Yadav blamed the administration for negligence, holding them accountable for the Bahraich incident where one person died. He accused the BJP of inciting hatred for political gain and urged citizens to be wary of such divisive tactics. The 10-seat by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are critical for both the ruling BJP and opposition parties, with dates yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)