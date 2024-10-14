Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Puja: Over 1,000 Ghats to Be Prepared Citywide

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi convened a high-level meeting to ensure thorough preparations for Chhath Puja, emphasizing the festival's significance for millions of devotees. The Delhi Government plans to establish over 1,000 Chhath Ghats, equipped with essential amenities, to facilitate worship and cultural activities across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held a crucial meeting on Monday with senior officials from various departments, including the Jal Board, Flood and Irrigation, and Revenue, alongside district representatives. This assembly was organized ahead of the Chhath Puja to ensure all necessary preparations commence on time, thereby avoiding any last-minute issues faced by devotees.

Highlighting the importance of Chhath Puja as a festival of faith for millions, CM Atishi reassured that the Delhi Government is fully committed to celebrating the festival joyfully and without inconvenience. She instructed district officials to begin preparing the Chhath Ghats in their localities and engage with community Chhath Puja organizers to garner valuable insights for a smooth celebration.

Furthermore, Atishi announced plans to ready over 1,000 Chhath Ghats citywide, each furnished with clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical support, power backup, and surveillance through CCTV, ensuring complete convenience for devotees.

The Chief Minister also stressed the significance of maintaining cleanliness at these sites. A model Chhath Ghat will be established in every Assembly Constituency, designed to enhance devotees' experiences with cultural programs facilitated by the government.

This year, the Delhi Government's initiative will see the creation of a large, model Chhath Ghat in every assembly constituency, promoting cultural events organized by the authorities. Celebrated with fervor in several North Indian states and globally, Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping the Sun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

