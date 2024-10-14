Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Puja: Over 1,000 Ghats to Be Prepared Citywide
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi convened a high-level meeting to ensure thorough preparations for Chhath Puja, emphasizing the festival's significance for millions of devotees. The Delhi Government plans to establish over 1,000 Chhath Ghats, equipped with essential amenities, to facilitate worship and cultural activities across the city.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held a crucial meeting on Monday with senior officials from various departments, including the Jal Board, Flood and Irrigation, and Revenue, alongside district representatives. This assembly was organized ahead of the Chhath Puja to ensure all necessary preparations commence on time, thereby avoiding any last-minute issues faced by devotees.
Highlighting the importance of Chhath Puja as a festival of faith for millions, CM Atishi reassured that the Delhi Government is fully committed to celebrating the festival joyfully and without inconvenience. She instructed district officials to begin preparing the Chhath Ghats in their localities and engage with community Chhath Puja organizers to garner valuable insights for a smooth celebration.
Furthermore, Atishi announced plans to ready over 1,000 Chhath Ghats citywide, each furnished with clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical support, power backup, and surveillance through CCTV, ensuring complete convenience for devotees.
The Chief Minister also stressed the significance of maintaining cleanliness at these sites. A model Chhath Ghat will be established in every Assembly Constituency, designed to enhance devotees' experiences with cultural programs facilitated by the government.
This year, the Delhi Government's initiative will see the creation of a large, model Chhath Ghat in every assembly constituency, promoting cultural events organized by the authorities. Celebrated with fervor in several North Indian states and globally, Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshipping the Sun.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Devotees Flock to Gaya for Pitru Paksha Rituals
Delhi Government Activates 'Green War Room' to Combat Winter Pollution
Delhi Government Initiates New Budget Preparation Protocols for 2025-26
Delhi Government's Road Inspection Drive: Aiming for Pothole-Free Streets by Diwali
Delhi Government Introduces Tax Rebate for Scrapping Old Vehicles