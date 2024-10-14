Indian Army's National Integration Tour Bridges Cultural Gaps

In a bid to foster national unity and cultural exchange, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, part of the Spear Corps, has initiated an ambitious 'National Integration Tour.' The 10-day expedition, launched under Operation Sadbhavana, began on October 14 and will end on October 23. Nine Youth Ambassadors from Manipur embarked on this journey to explore key Indian cities and gain a deeper understanding of the country's diverse heritage.

The initiative was inaugurated in a ceremonial flag-off by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Red Shield Division at Koirengei, Imphal East, Manipur. According to official releases, the tour covers prominent cities such as Kolkata, Tawang, and Shillong. The Youth Ambassadors will delve into each city's rich cultural tapestry while visiting Indian Army establishments. In Kolkata, they are set to explore landmarks like the Victoria Memorial and partake in a historic walk at Fort William, followed by a visit to the Eastern Command Headquarters.

The subsequent stages of the tour will take the group to Tawang and Shillong. In Tawang, they are expected to visit significant sites such as Sela Pass, Tawang Monastery, and Bum La Pass, paying respects at the Tawang War Memorial. The Shillong leg includes visits to natural wonders like Mawlynnong Village and Seven Sisters Waterfall. The tour concludes on October 23 in Imphal, promising to deepen understanding of the Indian Army's heritage and foster cultural integration.

