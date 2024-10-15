Left Menu

Hungary and Gazprom: Negotiations for 2024 Gas Supplies Underway

Hungary is negotiating with Russia’s Gazprom for increased gas supplies for next year, following a competitive deal for additional gas in the last quarter of the current year. Hungary will also veto EU sanctions on Russia if exceptions for their oil purchases are canceled.

Updated: 15-10-2024 07:52 IST
Hungary and Gazprom: Negotiations for 2024 Gas Supplies Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary is in discussions with Russia's Gazprom to secure additional gas supplies for Budapest in the upcoming year. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed these talks to Russia's RIA news agency on Tuesday.

Recent agreements for extra volumes at competitive prices were signed for the last quarter of this year, with future negotiations continuing. The Russian energy company had earlier signed a memorandum with Hungary, hinting at increased sales potential.

Meanwhile, Hungary's stance on EU sanctions on Russia remains firm; Budapest plans to veto any sanctions revisions affecting its exemption from purchasing Russian oil, emphasizing security via the Druzhba pipeline amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

