Supreme Court Declines to Halt Punjab Panchayat Polls Amid Legal Disputes

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday opted not to intervene in halting the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab, emphasizing the significant repercussions of interrupting an election process once polling has commenced. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underscored the potential for chaos if the elections were disrupted at this stage.

Rejecting the issuance of any interim order to pause polling initiated on Tuesday morning, the bench highlighted the necessity for judicial restraint in matters concerning elections. Chief Justice Chandrachud remarked, "Polling has opened; if we stay now, there will be complete chaos. Staying conduct of elections is a grave thing. Tomorrow someone will want to stay parliamentary elections like this."

The issue was brought before the Chief Justice's bench following a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision on Monday to lift its stay that had previously impeded the panchayat elections in the state. The elections, currently ongoing, have seen active participation, particularly in Mohali and Ludhiana, with voters electing local representatives. The High Court clarified that election oversight remained the prerogative of the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)