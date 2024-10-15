India Secures $4 Billion Predator Drone Deal with US to Enhance Military Prowess

In a strategic boost to its defense capabilities, India has signed a landmark deal with the United States to procure 31 Predator long-endurance drones for approximately $4 billion. This significant acquisition, penned on Tuesday in New Delhi with top defense officials present, aims to enhance India's surveillance and combat prowess, particularly along its contentious border with China.

The agreement highlights an upswing in military relations between India and the US, strategically finalized just weeks before the US presidential elections. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the procurement of the MQ-9B 'hunter killer' drones prior to the official signing ceremony.

General Atomics Global Corporation, a major American defense company, played a vital role in the negotiations. The drones, which include 15 Sea Guardian models for navy use and 16 Sky Guardian models for the air force and army, are noted for their high-altitude, long-endurance capabilities and are expected to significantly enhance India's military aerial surveillance and combat operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)