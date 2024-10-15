Acies Triumphs at Asia Risk Congress 2024

Acies has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Risk Management Consultant of the Year' at the Asia Risk Congress 2024 in Singapore. The accolade highlights the firm's advanced risk management offerings that cater to financial institutions worldwide.

The recognition underscores Acies' capacity for pioneering solutions that enable banks, non-banking finance companies, and insurers to navigate complex financial risks and accommodate regulatory shifts, thereby meeting the evolving demands of the market.

Acies' ability to merge consulting with technological solutions has earned them a significant footprint in the insurance sector, particularly in India, and has bolstered their advisory services across ASEAN markets, ensuring compliance with international standards while promoting sustainable market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)