Acies Triumphs at Asia Risk Congress 2024

Acies received the 'Risk Management Consultant of the Year' award at the Asia Risk Congress 2024 in Singapore. The firm was recognized for its innovative risk management solutions aiding financial institutions globally. Acies has successfully designed effective programs for managing financial risks and adhering to regulatory standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:41 IST
Acies has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Risk Management Consultant of the Year' at the Asia Risk Congress 2024 in Singapore. The accolade highlights the firm's advanced risk management offerings that cater to financial institutions worldwide.

The recognition underscores Acies' capacity for pioneering solutions that enable banks, non-banking finance companies, and insurers to navigate complex financial risks and accommodate regulatory shifts, thereby meeting the evolving demands of the market.

Acies' ability to merge consulting with technological solutions has earned them a significant footprint in the insurance sector, particularly in India, and has bolstered their advisory services across ASEAN markets, ensuring compliance with international standards while promoting sustainable market growth.

