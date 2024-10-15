Russia Seeks Billion-Euro Damages from Shell Amid Legal Battle

The Russian General Prosecutor's office is pursuing damages exceeding 1 billion euros from energy giant Shell, as reported by the RIA news agency on Tuesday. The action comes in the wake of Shell's departure from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, targets eight Shell units that exited the Russian market post-conflict in February 2022. Entities such as Shell plc and Shell Energy Europe Limited are among those named as defendants, highlighting the complex legal landscape stemming from the geopolitical tension.

Central to the case is Shell's former stake in a liquefied natural gas plant in Sakhalin, now under Kremlin control due to Western sanctions. A court hearing is scheduled for December 11, with Shell yet to comment on the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)