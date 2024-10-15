Left Menu

Russia Seeks Billion-Euro Damages from Shell Amid Legal Battle

Russia's General Prosecutor's office aims to collect over 1 billion euros in damages from Shell following its exit from Russia due to the Ukraine conflict. Shell faces a lawsuit from Russia, with a court hearing set for December. Shell's involvement in a Sakhalin LNG plant adds complexity to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:10 IST
Russia Seeks Billion-Euro Damages from Shell Amid Legal Battle
Russian National Guard

The Russian General Prosecutor's office is pursuing damages exceeding 1 billion euros from energy giant Shell, as reported by the RIA news agency on Tuesday. The action comes in the wake of Shell's departure from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, targets eight Shell units that exited the Russian market post-conflict in February 2022. Entities such as Shell plc and Shell Energy Europe Limited are among those named as defendants, highlighting the complex legal landscape stemming from the geopolitical tension.

Central to the case is Shell's former stake in a liquefied natural gas plant in Sakhalin, now under Kremlin control due to Western sanctions. A court hearing is scheduled for December 11, with Shell yet to comment on the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024