Rupee Holds Steady Amidst Market Volatility

The Indian rupee exhibited minimal appreciation, rising by just 1 paisa to 84.04 against the US dollar on Tuesday amidst a volatile trading session.

Forex traders noted that weak crude prices and potential Reserve Bank intervention provided some relief for the currency, even as it faced significant foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities.

The rupee's performance comes against the backdrop of heightened inflation and a robust US dollar, with geopolitical uncertainties further pressuring the currency. Analysts predict continued volatility and a negative bias for the rupee in the near term.

(With inputs from agencies.)