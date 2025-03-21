Russia's Interest Rate Defiance: A Strategic Move Amidst Inflation

The Russian central bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 21% as of March 21, a decision that aligns with broad market expectations and reflects ongoing concerns about inflation. The central bank reported that while inflationary pressures have diminished, they remain high, prompting potential future rate hikes.

President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns to Russian business leaders about the economic impacts of the central bank's strict monetary policy, likening it to a "cryotherapy chamber." Businesses worry that the high interest rates stifle economic growth and investment, yet the central bank remains focused on achieving a 4% inflation goal by 2026.

Amid these dynamics, weekly inflation rates have decreased to their lowest levels this year, and the ruble's strength is helping counteract these pressures. Russia's economic forecast remains under scrutiny as experts predict slowing growth rates due to these monetary policies.

