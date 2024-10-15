Stock Markets Stagnate Amid Mixed Signals from Oil and China

European shares and U.S. futures remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, following Wall Street's record-setting day on Monday. Investors were cautious, particularly after oil prices fell sharply amid news that Israel would not target Iranian energy positions. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks suffered losses as reports about increased government borrowing failed to inspire confidence among investors.

Europe's STOXX 600 index dropped slightly by 0.1%, holding close to its September peak. However, while Germany's DAX index saw a modest 0.2% rise, Britain's FTSE 100 fell by 0.5%, driven by declines in energy stocks. U.S. futures for the S&P 500 showed minor losses after Monday's high, buoyed previously by strong performances in tech stocks like Nvidia and positive earnings results from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.

Oil prices plummeted for the third day in a row. Brent crude fell 3.8%, prompted by Israeli leadership focusing on military rather than oil targets in Iran. Additionally, fears over China's economic slowdown, compounded by lack of clarity on fiscal stimulus measures, contributed to declines in the Hang Seng and CSI 300 indexes.

