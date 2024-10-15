Left Menu

Stock Markets Stagnate Amid Mixed Signals from Oil and China

European and U.S. futures remained steady after Wall Street reached new highs, while oil prices dropped following reports that Israel will not target Iranian energy facilities. Chinese stocks decreased due to insufficient details on government economic stimuli to support the economy, disappointing investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:32 IST
Stock Markets Stagnate Amid Mixed Signals from Oil and China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares and U.S. futures remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, following Wall Street's record-setting day on Monday. Investors were cautious, particularly after oil prices fell sharply amid news that Israel would not target Iranian energy positions. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks suffered losses as reports about increased government borrowing failed to inspire confidence among investors.

Europe's STOXX 600 index dropped slightly by 0.1%, holding close to its September peak. However, while Germany's DAX index saw a modest 0.2% rise, Britain's FTSE 100 fell by 0.5%, driven by declines in energy stocks. U.S. futures for the S&P 500 showed minor losses after Monday's high, buoyed previously by strong performances in tech stocks like Nvidia and positive earnings results from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.

Oil prices plummeted for the third day in a row. Brent crude fell 3.8%, prompted by Israeli leadership focusing on military rather than oil targets in Iran. Additionally, fears over China's economic slowdown, compounded by lack of clarity on fiscal stimulus measures, contributed to declines in the Hang Seng and CSI 300 indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024