Power Grid Corporation's Major Transmission Project Acquisitions

Power Grid Corporation of India announced on Tuesday its acquisition of two key transmission projects based in Gujarat. This strategic move sees the corporation expanding its footprint in the region.

The acquired projects, Jam Khambhaliya Transmission Ltd (JKTL) and South Olpad Transmission Ltd (SOTL), were secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The bid process coordinator was PFC Consulting Ltd, according to an exchange notification from the company.

JKTL will work towards enhancing the transformation capacity at the Jam Khambhaliya power station, operating under a build, own, operate, and transfer model. Meanwhile, SOTL is set to facilitate the evacuation of power from a renewable energy zone located in the Khavda area, marking a significant step in Phase-IV of regional energy development.

