Power Grid Corporation's Major Transmission Project Acquisitions

The Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired two transmission projects in Gujarat, namely Jam Khambhaliya Transmission Ltd and South Olpad Transmission Ltd. These acquisitions were made through a competitive bidding process, with goals of boosting transformation capacity and advancing renewable energy transmission in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Power Grid Corporation of India announced on Tuesday its acquisition of two key transmission projects based in Gujarat. This strategic move sees the corporation expanding its footprint in the region.

The acquired projects, Jam Khambhaliya Transmission Ltd (JKTL) and South Olpad Transmission Ltd (SOTL), were secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The bid process coordinator was PFC Consulting Ltd, according to an exchange notification from the company.

JKTL will work towards enhancing the transformation capacity at the Jam Khambhaliya power station, operating under a build, own, operate, and transfer model. Meanwhile, SOTL is set to facilitate the evacuation of power from a renewable energy zone located in the Khavda area, marking a significant step in Phase-IV of regional energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

