Markets See Mixed Results: Financials Boost, UnitedHealth Falls

The U.S. stock markets saw varied outcomes on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose slightly, though the Dow dropped, as investors digested a range of quarterly results. UnitedHealth experienced an 8.8% fall due to a surge in medical costs, affecting the Dow's performance.

In contrast, financial stocks climbed, with the sector up by 0.6% as Bank of America and Charles Schwab both exceeded profit expectations. The broader banks index reached its highest level in over two years, despite some setbacks from Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Tech and energy sectors remained volatile, with Nvidia and Exxon Mobil seeing declines. Meanwhile, Boeing secured $35 billion, aiming to navigate through a difficult financial landscape. As key economic data looms, including retail sales figures, the market awaits further clarity from Federal Reserve statements.

