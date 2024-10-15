Left Menu

Markets See Mixed Results: Financials Boost, UnitedHealth Falls

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher while the Dow showed a slight decline amid a mixed bag of quarterly results from companies, including UnitedHealth, which fell due to rising medical costs. Meanwhile, the financial sector experienced gains, and Boeing raised $35 billion amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock markets saw varied outcomes on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose slightly, though the Dow dropped, as investors digested a range of quarterly results. UnitedHealth experienced an 8.8% fall due to a surge in medical costs, affecting the Dow's performance.

In contrast, financial stocks climbed, with the sector up by 0.6% as Bank of America and Charles Schwab both exceeded profit expectations. The broader banks index reached its highest level in over two years, despite some setbacks from Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Tech and energy sectors remained volatile, with Nvidia and Exxon Mobil seeing declines. Meanwhile, Boeing secured $35 billion, aiming to navigate through a difficult financial landscape. As key economic data looms, including retail sales figures, the market awaits further clarity from Federal Reserve statements.

