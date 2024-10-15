Left Menu

Global Regulatory Insight: 19th ICDRA Workshop Concludes in India

The 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) concluded its second day at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The workshop included technical presentations and discussions on global regulatory frameworks. Key topics covered regulatory reforms, access to quality medical products, and harmonization efforts among global health authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:56 IST
19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities Workshop. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) wrapped up its second day of discussions at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. Officials from across the globe gathered for the workshop to share insights into regulatory frameworks and advancements, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the event marks its debut in India, facilitated by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization in partnership with the World Health Organization. Participants focused on vital issues like enhancing regulatory systems, tackling substandard medical products, and optimizing clinical trial regulations.

The workshop featured experts from countries such as the USA, Brazil, and Switzerland discussing regulatory challenges and innovations in medical product safety and quality. The African Medicines Agency updated attendees on new strategies and highlighted the importance of robust frameworks for advanced therapies, emphasizing global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

