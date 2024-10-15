EU Allocates €200,000 for Humanitarian Relief in Sierra Leone Following Severe Flooding

In response to the devastating flooding in Sierra Leone, which has significantly affected communities, farmland, businesses, and infrastructure, the European Union (EU) has allocated €200,000 in humanitarian funding to address urgent needs. This funding aims to assist those impacted by the severe weather conditions, which have wreaked havoc across the country.

Emergency Assistance for Flood-Affected Households

The financial support will be utilized by the Sierra Leone Red Cross to provide emergency assistance to 1,800 flood-affected households, benefiting approximately 12,600 individuals in the four hardest-hit districts. The aid will primarily be delivered through multipurpose cash transfers, allowing families to cope with their immediate needs, including replacing lost items, securing food, accessing clean water and sanitation, and obtaining essential non-food items. In addition, the assistance will include health promotion, first-aid services, psychosocial support, and disaster mitigation efforts.

Severe Impact on Communities and Agriculture

The heavy rains have severely disrupted the livelihoods of 23,596 individuals across 27 communities. A total of 167 buildings, including 27 critical infrastructures such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship, have collapsed, further impeding essential services. Additionally, approximately 7,324 hectares of farmland have been submerged, leading to substantial crop losses that threaten food security and the long-term economic recovery of over 1,500 farmers.

Support from the EU's Disaster Response Fund

This funding is part of the EU's broader contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The DREF aims to support rapid response efforts to alleviate the impact of disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.

The Ongoing Flooding Crisis

The recent floods have caused widespread devastation, particularly in districts that have not experienced such severe flooding in recent years. The heavy rainfall, originating from Guinea and the Futa Jallon highlands, has exacerbated the flooding crisis in Sierra Leone, impacting both rural and urban areas.

With this urgent humanitarian funding, the EU and Sierra Leone Red Cross aim to mitigate the immediate impact of the floods, providing vital support to the affected communities as they navigate the challenges posed by this natural disaster.