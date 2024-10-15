High-Level Aviation Meeting After Surge in Bomb Threats

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has urgently called a high-level meeting on Wednesday following a surge of 10 bomb threats made on Monday and Tuesday. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu met with the Bureau of Civil Aviation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other senior officials to address this urgent security matter.

According to sources within the CISF, these threats were posted on social media over the past 24 hours. Accounts linked to these threats have been identified and suspended. A senior police officer reported that some threats originated from London and other international locations, highlighting the global nature of the security concern.

An airport security officer stated that they've been receiving multiple bomb threats, stressing that each is taken seriously as they work with police to identify and apprehend those responsible. Security protocols include immediate notification to airlines and relevant airport security personnel to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)